India monsoon onsets over Kerala after delay of a week

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has on June 8 confirmed arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala, marking the official beginning of the monsoon season in the country. Notably, the monsoon has arrived a week late from the usual June 1 start date.

The IMD stated that the conditions are now favourable for the monsoon to advance into several regions, including the South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Maldives, Comorin areas, parts of the Bay of Bengal, and some north-eastern states, within the next 48 hours.

In its weather update, the IMD forecasted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Mizoram, Kerala, and Mahe on June 8.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also expected at isolated places in Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema.

Additionally, there is a possibility of lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe. Lightning is also predicted at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Lakshadweep.

The delayed arrival of monsoon rains in Kerala may impact agricultural activities and water reservoir levels, as the region heavily relies on the monsoon for crop irrigation. Farmers and authorities will closely monitor the progress of the monsoon as it advances further across the country in the coming weeks.

The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days. In mid-May, the IMD said the monsoon might arrive in Kerala by June 4. Skymet had predicted the monsoon onset over Kerala on June 7, with an error margin of three days. Skymet had predicted the monsoon onset over Kerala on June 7, with an error margin of three days.

The monsoon season in India typically lasts from June to September, bringing crucial rainfall for agriculture and replenishing water resources across the country.

(With inputs from Reuters)