E-cooking to be the future of Indian kitchen: Ministry of Power

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, in collaboration with Collaborative Labeling and Appliance Standards Program (CLASP), organised a conference in New Delhi on June 5 to mark World Environment Day.

The conference on consumer-centric approaches for the e-cooking transition brought together institutional consumers, consumer research groups, policymakers, think tanks and manufacturers in a discussion on strategy for the transition to electric cooking.

Ajay Tewari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, asserted that once all Indian households have electricity access, e-cooking is going to be the future of the Indian kitchen. “We can promote electric cooking since the technology is available. It must be scaled up, a model needs to be developed so that the energy comes from renewable sources so that there is aggregation of carbon credits. The model should work in such a way that it becomes affordable in both urban and rural areas.”

Tewari said that e-cooking will become an environment-friendly habit for all Indians in the future. “Some people take it very lightly, but e-cooking has many dimensions for families in urban and rural areas. Given our large population, a change in our behaviour can have the biggest impact on the planet.”

According to him, India has emerged as a leader in energy transition after the prime minister launched Mission LiFE at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021. “We are going to achieve renewable energy targets much earlier than the timelines we announced. This is evident from our achievement of Nationally Determined Contributions nine years ahead of target,” he noted.