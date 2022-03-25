English
    Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second term today: Five things to know

    Prime minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and senior party leaders are expected to attend the event scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
    Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath during their recent meeting in New Delhi

    Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath during their recent meeting in New Delhi


    Yogi Adityanath will take oath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second straight term during a grand ceremony at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, the state capital.

    The BJP created history in recent UP assembly polls when, along with allies, it won a record mandate bagging 274 of the 403 seats, becoming the first party in three decades to get a second term after completing a five-year tenure.

    The BJP created history in recent UP assembly polls when, along with allies, it won a record mandate bagging 274 of the 403 seats, becoming the first party in three decades to get a second term after completing a five-year tenure.

    Also Read: The Who's Who of Biz World, Political VVIPs to attend Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony in UP today

    Here are five things to know about Adityanath’s oath-taking:

    1. 1) The swearing-in is seen as a show of strength by the BJP as around 85 thousand people will be attending it, according to reports. A grand stage has been set up and posters have been slapped on with slogans reading 'New UP of New India (Naye Bharat ka naya UP)'.

    2) Born on  June 5, 1972 in Pauri Garhwal in present-day Uttarakhand as Ajay Singh Bisht, the CM-designate renounced his name and family when he was 21, becoming a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, the head priest of the Gorakhpur Math, to eventually become Yogi Adityanath.

    3) At 26, Adityanath was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from Gorakhpur, becoming the youngest parliamentarian. He won the Lok Sabha election from Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms – 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 -- till he became a surprise choice to lead UP after win in 2017 assembly polls.

    Overall, BJP has given four CMs in UP: The other three being Rajnath Singh,  Kalyan Singh and Ram Prakash Gupta.

    4) Adityanath contested assembly polls for the first time in 2022 and won from Gorakhpur Urban seat. He is the first sitting CM, since Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2007, to contest polls. Both his predecessors, Akhilesh Yadav (2012-17) and Mayawati (2007-2012) were members of legislative council (MLC). In his first term, Adityanath was an MLC too.

    5) Adityanath is also the only UP CM to be re-elected after serving a full five-year term in three decades. Other CMs who won a second straight term are Sampurnanand (1957), Chandrabhanu Gupta (1972), Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna (1974), and Narayan Dutt Tiwari (1985). Under Adityanath, the BJP became UP’s first government since 1985 to be re-elected for a second consecutive term.

    (With agency inputs)
