Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second term today: Five things to know

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath during their recent meeting in New Delhi

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second straight term during a grand ceremony at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, the state capital.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and senior party leaders are expected to attend the event scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

The BJP created history in recent UP assembly polls when, along with allies, it won a record mandate bagging 274 of the 403 seats, becoming the first party in three decades to get a second term after completing a five-year tenure.

Also Read: The Who's Who of Biz World, Political VVIPs to attend Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony in UP today



1) The swearing-in is seen as a show of strength by the BJP as around 85 thousand people will be attending it, according to reports. A grand stage has been set up and posters have been slapped on with slogans reading 'New UP of New India (Naye Bharat ka naya UP)'.



Here are five things to know about Adityanath ’s oath-taking:

2) Born on June 5, 1972 in Pauri Garhwal in present-day Uttarakhand as Ajay Singh Bisht, the CM-designate renounced his name and family when he was 21, becoming a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, the head priest of the Gorakhpur Math, to eventually become Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read | UP Election Results 2022 | Another landslide for BJP, but what does the fine print say?

3) At 26, Adityanath was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from Gorakhpur, becoming the youngest parliamentarian. He won the Lok Sabha election from Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms – 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 -- till he became a surprise choice to lead UP after win in 2017 assembly polls.

Overall, BJP has given four CMs in UP: The other three being Rajnath Singh, Kalyan Singh and Ram Prakash Gupta.

4) Adityanath contested assembly polls for the first time in 2022 and won from Gorakhpur Urban seat. He is the first sitting CM, since Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2007, to contest polls. Both his predecessors, Akhilesh Yadav (2012-17) and Mayawati (2007-2012) were members of legislative council (MLC). In his first term, Adityanath was an MLC too.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath cabinet likely to take decisions on stray cattle, farmers' issues: Report

5) Adityanath is also the only UP CM to be re-elected after serving a full five-year term in three decades. Other CMs who won a second straight term are Sampurnanand (1957), Chandrabhanu Gupta (1972), Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna (1974), and Narayan Dutt Tiwari (1985). Under Adityanath, the BJP became UP’s first government since 1985 to be re-elected for a second consecutive term.

(With agency inputs)