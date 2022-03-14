English
    Yogi Adityanath cabinet likely to take decisions on stray cattle, farmers' issues: Report

    The issue of stray cattle in the state gained momentum during the Assembly poll campaigns and even PM Modi had to acknowledge the fact and had assured people to solve it.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST
    With a thumping victory in the recently concluded state assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath-led government may take important decisions on stray cattle, free electricity to farmers and farmers' issues  after its first meeting, Deccan Chronicle reported citing market speculation.

    The issue of stray cattle in the state gained momentum during the poll campaigns. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to acknowledge the fact and had assured people to solve it.

    ALSO READ: UP Election Results 2022 | Another landslide for BJP, but what does the fine print say?

    While addressing a rally in Bahraich on February 22, PM Modi had said, "UP ke kisanon ko chutta jaanvaron se ho rahi dikkaton ko hum gambhirta se le rahe hain (we are taking the problems faced by farmers due to stray cattle seriously)," HT quoted PM Modi as saying.

    "Main aapki chinta ko poori tarah samajhta hoon. Main aapko batana chahta hoon ki main raasta khoj karke laaya hoon doston (I understand your worries and I have found a way out)," he had said.

    "On March 10, after the model code of conduct ends and a new government is formed, we will implement all those new schemes under Yogi ji’s leadership," he said.

    Considering the farmers' ire and issue of stray cattles in state, speculation are ripe that Adityanath may form a ministry to deal with them. Also, experts opine that these two issues may have let to the decline of 57 seats of BJP in comparison to previous 2017 Assembly polls.

    Before taking oath as the CM for a second time, Adityanath also met party chief JP Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.
