The Who's Who of Biz World, Political VVIPs to attend Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony in UP tomorrow

Yogi Adityanath (File Image: AP)

Preparations are in full swing for the grand swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time.

Adityanath is scheduled to take oath on Friday at 4:00pm at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in state’s capital city, Lucknow. Along with CM Adityanath, some of his cabinet Ministers will also take their oaths. The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make this event a grand success.

Keeping 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, eminent personalities of the country are being invited to the swearing-in ceremony. Some of the big names invited to the event include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

There will also be a gathering of big leaders of the BJP and Chief Ministers of the BJP ruled states. Along with this, party officials and workers have also been called from all over the state for the event.

About 500 special guests from Prayagraj have also been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM Adityanath. This includes about 400 BJP office-bearers and workers. Saints of Prayagraj, including Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Yamuna Puri Maharaj, Secretary of Mahanirvani Akhara, Shri Math Baghambri Gaddi and Mahant Balveer Giri of Bade Hanuman Mandir, have also been invited.

Along with this, the representatives of all the 13 Akhadas have also been called for the swearing-in.

Besides, The Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University Justice Girdhar Malviya and former BHU vice-chancellor Professor GC Tripathi have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Although Malviya has expressed his inability to attend the swearing-in ceremony due to health issues, he has extended his best wishes for the swearing-in ceremony of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Doctor Ajay Sonkar, a scientist awarded with Padma Shri, has also been invited. Some of the former Justice of Prayagraj, senior advocates, veteran doctors, social workers and big businessmen have also been invited in the swearing-in ceremony of CM Adityanath.

Apart from this, some of the top industrialists of the country have also been invited for the swearing-in. The list includes, N Chandrasekaran (Tata Group), Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Group), Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group), Gautam Adani (Adani Group), Anand Mahindra (Mahindra Group), Darshan Hira Nandani (Hiranandani Group), Yusuf Ali (Lulu Group), Sudhir Mehta (Torrent Group), Sanjeev Goenka (Goenka Group) and Abhinand Lodha (Lodha Group).

The list of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states who are invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi 2.0 include, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister Haryana, Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, M N Viren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Biplab Devji, Chief Minister of Tripura, Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, Himmat Biswa Sharma, Chief Minister of Assam, Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tarakeswar Singh, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Renu Devi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Y Patton, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and Jishnu Dev Varma, Deputy Chief Minister Tripura.