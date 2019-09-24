Won't compromise on beliefs: Milind Deora on tweet exchange with PM Modi

A day after his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Houston event as a "momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy", triggered speculation, Congress leader Milind Deora on September 24 said he is bipartisan on foreign policy and won't compromise on his beliefs.

Deora had said his father late Murli Deora, former Union Minister, was one of the first architects of deeper ties with the US. Modi had responded on Twitter, saying "his friend" Murli Deora would have really been glad to see the strengthening of bilateral ties.

In a statement on September 24, Deora said he noticed several reports speculating over his exchange of tweets with Modi.

"I will not compromise on my core beliefs even though politics continues to become increasingly uncharitable and partisan," Deora said.

Deora said he "regrets the insinuations" made after the twitter exchange with Modi.

"PM Modi's Houston address was a momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trump's hospitality and recognition of Indian Americans' contributions makes us proud," Deora had tweeted after the "Howdy, Modi" event.

Interestingly, the Congress on Monday accused the PM of violating Indian foreign policy's "time honoured principle" of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country by "actively campaigning" for the US president at the Houston event.

Responding to the tweet, Modi on September 23 recalled his friendship with former Congress leader Murli Deora, adding the commitment of Milind's late father had made ties with the United States strong.

"You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji's commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations," Modi had said in his tweet.