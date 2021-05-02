West Bengal Election Results 2021 | Will quit, no desire to continue, says Prashant Kishor even as TMC heads to victory

Prashant Kishor (File image)

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was instrumental in planning the Trinamool Congress (TMC) campaign in West Bengal, on May 2 said that he would "eventually quit strategising elections".

Kishor's remarks came shortly after the trends showed the TMC heading towards a brute-mandate victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal.

"I want to quit, I have no desire of continuing my role of strategising elections," he told NDTV.

TMC leads on 201 seats, BJP 81: Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Bengal assembly election result

Kishor confirmed to the news channel that he would be parting ways with the I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) - the organisation he founded to contribute to political affairs.

"The I-PAC has several talented individuals. It would continue to run," he said. "But I would quit this space," he reiterated.

Ahead of the assembly polls, Kishor had vowed that he would quit strategising polls if the BJP ends up winning more than 100 seats. The trends so far show that the BJP will be restricted below the three digit-mark.

"For those who were trolling me that I should quit as the BJP would win more than 100 seats, I want to tell them that even in our victory, and even with BJP being restricted below 100, I plan to quit," he said.

Kishor, apart from announcing his decision to leave I-PAC in the near future, called upon all political parties to "unite against the Election Commission".

The need of the hour is to oppose the poll panel, he said. "The EC has acted as an extension of the BJP," Kishor told the news channel.

The Commission tried to help the BJP by preparing an eight-phase long schedule, he alleged, adding that the use of "religion, religious symbols and communalism" by BJP leaders also remained unchecked.

On the Congress facing another spree of routs including in Assam, Kishor said it is up to the grand old party to "reflect" upon the situation. One has to put up a fight, he said, adding that "one cannot say" that the BJP cannot be defeated due to the lack of resources and impartial media, he added.

On being asked about the major challenges that propped up ahead of the elections, Kishor said the party was concerned when Banerjee was injured days before the polls were scheduled to begun.

But the chief minister, however, continued to campaign aggressively despite the injury, he pointed out. On the allegation that the injury was faked by her, Kishor said the "people of Bengal have given a befitting answer".

On the 'Didi o Didi' slogan used repeatedly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in reference to Banerjee during the campaign trail, Kishor said the slogan appealed to some of the BJP supporters. But the female residents of Bengal "found it inappropriate" coming from the prime minister, he said.

Also Read: 'Politics of hate defeated': How Akhilesh Yadav, Derek O'Brien, others reacted to TMC leading against BJP

The trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as of 3:30 pm showed the Trinamool leading in 203 constituencies, and the BJP was ahead in 81. The Congress was leading in one seat, whereas, the Left Front candidates failed to gain a lead in any of the constituencies.