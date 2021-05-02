West Bengal Election Results 2021 | 'Politics of hate defeated': How Akhilesh Yadav, Derek O'Brien, others reacted to TMC leading against BJP

Representational image

A slew of reactions poured in on social media after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a definite lead against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal assembly elections 2021. While the final results were yet to be declared, the TMC was ahead with a definite margin, as per the trends which had emerged by 1 pm on May 2.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was among the first top opposition leader to laud Trinamool chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "victory" against the BJP.

"Congratulations to the conscious public, the combative Mamata Banerjee ji and the dedicated leaders and activists of TMC, who defeated the politics of hate of BJP in Bengal," he said in a Twitter post in Hindi.

"This is a befitting reply given by the public to the derogatory sarcasm 'Didi O Didi' by a woman from the BJP," Yadav added.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on the other hand, took a shot at the BJP top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the party's drubbing in Bengal.

Senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien described the party's performance as "Didi's" victory over the BJP along with the central agencies.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also posted a congratulatory message for his West Bengal counterpart. "What a fight! (sic), he remarked on Twitter.

Here are the other reactions:



Former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, however, chose to call upon his erstwhile party to introspect over its performance in West Bengal.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Liberation) leader Dipankar lauded the "anti-BJP voice" emerging from West Bengal.



As per the data shared on the Election Commission's website at 1:00 pm, the Trinamool was leading on 202 out of the 284 seats from where the trends have emerged. The BJP emerged a distant second with leads on 77 seats. The Congress was ahead in one constituency, and the Left Front was trailing in all the seats.