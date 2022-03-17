'Very big decision shortly,' says Bhagwant Mann a day after taking oath as Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann (left) as CM of Punjab may become a more powerful political figure than Arvind Kejriwal, who is the CM of Delhi. (Image tweeted by @arvindkejriwal)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on March 17 that he will soon announce a “very big decision” that no one has taken in the history of the state.

The announcement comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader took oath as 17th chief minister of Punjab.

“A very big decision will be taken today in the interest of the people of Punjab. No one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision till date. I'll announce it shortly,” Mann posted on Twitter, retweeted by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Mann replaced Congress's Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister after AAP's historic win in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The 48-year-old comedian-turned-politician is the first non-Congress and non-Akali leader to make it to the chief minister's office in the border state since 1966, when its map was redrawn for the last time.

After taking oath on March 16 in a ceremony held at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Mann appealed to the newly elected AAP lawmakers to not be arrogant and gave assurance to the public that the government will work for the progress of the state.