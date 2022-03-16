Bhagwant Mann takes oath as 17th Chief Minister of Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as Punjab's 17th Chief Minister in a ceremony held at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, on Wednesday.
The 48-year-old comedian-turned-politician has become the first non-Congress and non-Akali leader to make it to the chief minister's office in the border state since 1966, when its map was last redrawn.
"I appeal to you all (newly-elected MLAs) to not get arrogant. We have to respect even those who didn't vote for us. I thank you all and the AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal," Mann said in his speech after swearing in.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders attended the swearing-in. Mann's Cabinet likely to have 16 member is expected to take oath on March 17.
The party registered a landslide victory, winning 92 seats in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly. Mann, won by a margin of 58,206 votes from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district. He has resigned as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from the Sanrgur seat.
Punjab | "Ishq karna sabka paidaishi haq hai kyun na is baar watan ki sarzamin ko mehboob bana liya jaye," says Punjab's new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann quoting Bhagat Singh after taking oath pic.twitter.com/mWdP6j74Je
— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022