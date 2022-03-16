Bhagwant Mann takes oath as 17th Chief Minister of Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as Punjab's 17th Chief Minister in a ceremony held at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old comedian-turned-politician has become the first non-Congress and non-Akali leader to make it to the chief minister's office in the border state since 1966, when its map was last redrawn.

"I appeal to you all (newly-elected MLAs) to not get arrogant. We have to respect even those who didn't vote for us. I thank you all and the AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal," Mann said in his speech after swearing in.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders attended the swearing-in. Mann's Cabinet likely to have 16 member is expected to take oath on March 17.

The party registered a landslide victory, winning 92 seats in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly. Mann, won by a margin of 58,206 votes from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district. He has resigned as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from the Sanrgur seat.



Punjab | "Ishq karna sabka paidaishi haq hai kyun na is baar watan ki sarzamin ko mehboob bana liya jaye," says Punjab's new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann quoting Bhagat Singh after taking oath pic.twitter.com/mWdP6j74Je

Mann had invited the people of Punjab to the event saying that it was not just him, but the three crore people of the state that will take the oath with him.





The Arvind Kejriwal-led party scripted history by becoming the first regional party to win two states, Delhi, and now Punjab.



In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, when the Congress won a majority by bagging 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years, the AAP emerged the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Assembly. SAD could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP bagged three seats.



Mann was tipped to be AAP's CM face in 2017 as well but the party didn't announce the name. Many say the decision cost AAP the elections.



Born in Satoj village of Sangrur district in 1973, Mann was a comedian and an actor before jumping into politics. He shot to prominence for the first time due to his sense of humour in 2008 when he competed in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus. He has also acted in National Award-winning Film 'Main Maa Punjab Dee' directed by Balwant Dullat.