English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Tune in to exclusive roundtable discussion on Automating Manufacturing with Cloud Technology. Click here!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    UP election results 2022: 'Gangster' Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas likely to win Mau, leads by over 35,000 votes

    Mau is considered as a bastion of Mukhtar Ansari, who has won the constituency in five consecutive elections since 1996. In this elections, Ansari paved the way for his 30-year-old son.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
    Abbas Ansari, 30, is the political heir-apparent of Mukhtar Ansari (Image: News18)

    Abbas Ansari, 30, is the political heir-apparent of Mukhtar Ansari (Image: News18)

    Abbas Ansari, the son of jailed "gangster" Mukhtar Ansari, is likely to win eastern Uttar Pradesh's Mau assembly constituency as he has taken a decisive lead of over 35,000 votes.

    The junior Ansari, who is contesting on the ticket of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the Samajwadi Party, received 73,739 votes, as per the trends shared by the Election Commission at 2:55 pm.

    His nearest rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashok Kumar Singh, received 37,227 votes by the same time.

    Others candidates in the fray - the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Bhim and Congress' Madhavendra Singh - received 13,922 and 2,484 votes, respectively, as per the latest data shared by the polling body.

    Catch all the live updates of UP election results 2022

    Close

    Related stories

    The Mau seat is considered as a bastion of Mukhtar Ansari, who has won the constituency in five consecutive elections since 1996. In this election, Ansari paved the way for his 30-year-old son.

    Notably, Mukhtar Ansari is in jail for the past 10 years. He is booked in a total of 12 criminal cases, including a charge of murder. Five of those cases were registered in Mau.

    Also Read | CM Yogi Adityanath leads in Gorakhpur Urban as BJP on course to break 37-year jinx

    While the Samajwadi Party-led alliance is likely to score a victory in Mau, the coalition was trailing behind the BJP in the majority of the state. As per the trends available so far, the saffron party was set to retain power and form the next government with around 260 seats.

    This will be the first time in the last 37 years when a ruling party has retained power in Uttar Pradesh. The results assume significance on a larger political scale as well, as UP is considered to be India's most bellwether state and is likely to set the tone for the 2024 parliamentary elections.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Abbas Ansari #Assembly Election Results 2022 #Assembly Elections 2022 #BJP #Mukhtar Ansari #Samajwadi Party #Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party #UP Election Results 2022 #UP Elections 2022
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 03:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.