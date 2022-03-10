Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 | CM Yogi Adityanath leads in Gorakhpur Urban as BJP on course to break 37-year jinx

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district Urban is underway and the early trends put chief minister Yogi Adityanath ahead. Contesting his first assembly election, Adityanath is set for a second term in Uttar Pradesh, the first time in almost 37 years that the state has voted back a ruling party. (Image: AP)

Counting of votes for 403 assembly seats across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which was held in seven phases, began at 8 am on March 10. While the BJP is trying to retain power, the Samajwadi Party has emerged as a major contender in the elections. (Image: AP)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consolidated his lead in Gorakhpur by over 8,000 votes ahead of SP and Congress candidates. (Image: AP)