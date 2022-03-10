English
    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 | CM Yogi Adityanath leads in Gorakhpur Urban as BJP on course to break 37-year jinx

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: Yogi Adityanath to return as the chief minister for a historic second term in India’s most populous state, which hasn’t returned a government in almost 37 years.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
    The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district Urban is underway and the early trends put chief minister Yogi Adityanath ahead. Contesting his first assembly election, Adityanath is set for a second term in Uttar Pradesh, the first time in almost 37 years that the state has voted back a ruling party. (Image: AP)
    The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district Urban is underway and the early trends put chief minister Yogi Adityanath ahead. Contesting his first assembly election, Adityanath is set for a second term in Uttar Pradesh, the first time in almost 37 years that the state has voted back a ruling party. (Image: AP)
    Vote counting for the 403 assembly seats across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh - polling for which was held in seven phases - began on March 10. While the BJP is trying to retain its power, the Samajwadi Party has emerged as a major contender in the elections. (Image: AP)
    Counting of votes for 403 assembly seats across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which was held in seven phases, began at 8 am on March 10. While the BJP is trying to retain power, the Samajwadi Party has emerged as a major contender in the elections. (Image: AP)
    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consolidated his lead in Gorakhpur by over 8,000 votes ahead of SP and Congress candidates. (Image: AP)
    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consolidated his lead in Gorakhpur by over 8,000 votes ahead of SP and Congress candidates. (Image: AP)
    The BJP won by a landslide in the previous state election in 2017, sweeping 312 seats in the state, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, the highest for a state. The Uttar Pradesh election has been billed as the semi-final for the 2024 national elections, a referendum on Narendra Modi's government at the Centre. (Image: AP)
    The BJP won by a landslide in the previous state election in 2017, sweeping 312 seats in the state, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, the highest for a state. The Uttar Pradesh election has been billed as the semi-final for the 2024 national elections, a referendum on Narendra Modi's government at the Centre. (Image: AP)
