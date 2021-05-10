Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Edappadi K Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari addressing a public meeting (File image: Twitter/@SuvenduWB)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari was elected as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on May 10.

In Tamil Nadu, former chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami was elected as the Leader of Opposition.

Adhikari, a former close aide of the Trinamool Congress supremo, had defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile Nandigram constituency by 1,956 votes.

The BJP parliamentary board had appointed Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and party’s National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav as central observers for the election of the leader of its 77 MLAs in Bengal.



While the governing TMC won 213 seats, the BJP clinched 77 in the recent polls to the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Elections for two seats in Murshidabad district are pending.

Earlier in the day, 43 TMC legislators took oath as ministers in the Banerjee-led West Bengal government at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. The list comprises 24 Cabinet ministers, 10 ministers of state with independent charge and nine ministers of state.

In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance won 159 seats. MK Stalin-led DMK itself won 133 seats. The AIADMK-led alliance, which also comprised the BJP, picked up 75 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Palaniswami-led AIADMK itself bagged 66 seats.