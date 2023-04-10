English
    'Should anyone's educational degree be a political issue?,' says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

    Amid the on-going row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational degree, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar dimissed the question regarding the genuineness of his degree and emphasised the need to focus on larger socio-economic issues.

    April 10, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
    The NCP Supremo dismissed questions raised over the legitimacy of PM Modi's degree

    Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar expressed his views regarding the on-going row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree. While the Opposition has time and again brought up the issue  of Narendra Modi's degree, Pawar has dismissed the same, urging people to focus more on economic issues such as  'unemployment, law & order and inflation'.

    "Should anyone's educational degree be a political issue in the country when we are facing unemployment, law & order and inflation?," Pawar said.

    Pawar also spoke about the need for communal harmony and alleged that differences are being created among people in the name of religion and caste lines.

    The NCP supremo also emphasised the need to discuss the destruction of crops due to unseasonal rains in Maharashtra.

    "Crops have been destroyed due to unseasonal rains in Maharashtra. Discussions are necessary on these issues," Pawar said.

    Earlier this month on April 2, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party  launched a fresh attack on the BJP questioning genuineness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degrees and claimed that they would turn out to be fake if a probe is conducted.

    The Gujarat High Court quashed a seven-year-old order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) that had asked the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi's degree to Kejriwal and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the AAP chief in March earlier this year.

    Tags: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Gujarat High Court #NCP #Prime Minister Modi #Sharad Pawar
    first published: Apr 10, 2023 10:09 am