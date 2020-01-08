App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

SFI protests against BJP's Swapan Dasgupta at Visva Bharati, stalls lecture on CAA

The Rajya Sabha MP was to speak on "The CAA-2019: Understanding and Interpretation" as a part of the Visva Bharati Lecture Series

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@swapan55
Image: Twitter/@swapan55

BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta, who was scheduled to deliver a lecture Wednesday at the Visva Bharati University on the Citizenship Amendment Act, faced protests by members of the CPI(M)-backed SFI who also stalled the programme.

The Rajya Sabha MP was to speak on "The CAA-2019: Understanding and Interpretation" as a part of the Visva Bharati Lecture Series at the varsity's Lipika Auditorium.

The programme was scheduled at 3.30 pm and was to be presided over by the varsity's vice chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty.

Close

However, as soon as Dasgupta reached the campus students started protesting against him.

related news

Later, in a tweet, Dasgupta claimed that he was "locked into room with mob outside".

The varsity's SFI unit leader Somnath Sau said the students will not allow anyone who "promotes hatred among communities" to spread propaganda on the soil of Visva Bharati, which stands for the ideals of Rabindranath Tagore.

"We will continue our protests against the BJP and forces of the Hindutva," he added.

A teacher of the varsity said Dasgupta was kept at a guest house as the agitation continued. However, Visva Bharati University authorities were not available for comments.

Visva Bharati, founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, is a central university.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.