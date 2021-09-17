SAD takes out protest march against farm laws in Delhi; Sukhbir, Harsimrat, others detained

Harsimrat kaur

Marking the first anniversary of the passage of three contentious farm laws as "Black Day", scores of Shiromani Akali Dal workers led by their party president Sukhbir Singh Badal staged a protest march in the national capital on Friday.

The Delhi Police detained SAD president Badal, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and several other party leaders.

The protest march was carried out from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj to the Parliament House.

"The protest march today not only symbolises the farmers' dissent but will also be remembered as a historic event that struck at the root of tyranny. Let's unite to mark this day as the beginning of a renewed revolt to bring justice for farmers," the SAD president tweeted.

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the government last year over the farm laws, said in a tweet that the massive participation in the protest march shows the public anger.

"Farmers have been protesting at the Delhi border for a year, but the Centre is keen on quashing them. We are proud to have quit the NDA. Akali Dal will continue to resist despotism," she added.

Alleging that the Delhi Police tried to stop their protest march, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, "It is an undeclared emergency in New Delhi."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with 15 other party leaders have been detained at Parliament Street police station.

A police officer said the leaders were detained for taking out the protest march in violation of COVID-19 guidelines. They were subsequently released.

The protest led to massive traffic snarls in several parts of the national capital.