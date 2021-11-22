MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot allocates portfolios to ministers, retains home and finance

From the old cabinet — Pratap Singh Khachariyawas was allocated food and civil supplies, Shanti Dhariwal retained UDH and parliamentary affairs, Lal Chand Kataria retained agriculture and Pramod Jain Bhaya retained mines and petroleum.

PTI
November 22, 2021 / 05:18 PM IST
File image of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday allocated portfolios to ministers of his expanded cabinet, retaining home and finance. Twelve new ministers were inducted and three ministers of state were elevated to cabinet rank. The 15 ministers were sworn in on Sunday.



BD Kalla and Parsadi Lal Meena were allocated education and health respectively.

Also Read: After Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, six MLAs appointed advisers to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The new ministers who got portfolios in the cabinet rank include Hemaram Choudhary (forest), Mahesh Joshi (PHED), Ramlal Jat (revenue), Ramesh Meena (panchayati raj and rural development), Vishvendra Singh (toursim and civil aviation), Govindram Meghwal (disaster management and relief), and Shakuntala Rawat (industries).

Singh and Meena were sacked last year from the Rajasthan Cabinet, and among them, Singh got back his old portfolio of tourism.

Mamta Bhupesh was allocated women and child development, Bhajan Lal PWD, Tikaram Jully social justice and empowerment, as they were elevated to cabinet rank from minister of state.
PTI
Tags: #Cabinet reshuffle #Politics #Rajasthan Cabinet #Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
first published: Nov 22, 2021 05:17 pm

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

