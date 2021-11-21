After Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle, six MLAs appointed advisers to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur.

After the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle on November 21, the state government appointed six MLAs as advisors to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The six MLAs are Jitendra Singh, Babulal Nagar, Rajkumar Sharma, Sanyam Lodha, Ramkesh Meena, and Danish Abrar.

Government sources had earlier said that Congress and independent MLAs who were expecting to secure a berth during the Cabinet expansion, but did not, would be adjusted in political appointments. Fifteen parliamentary secretaries will also reportedly be appointed by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan.

Fifteen ministers, 11 Cabinet ministers, and four ministers of state were sworn in on November 21 in Rajasthan, in a much-awaited expansion of the Ashok Gehlot ministry. Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the new ministers.

The 11 cabinet ministers include three Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav and Tikaram Jully– who have been elevated from minister of state (MoS) to cabinet rank, while two — Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena — are those who were sacked last year for rebelling and have been reinducted as cabinet ministers.

Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Govindram Meghwal, and Shakuntla Rawat were also sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Zahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murari Lal Meena were sworn in as MoS. The council of ministers in Rajasthan now has 19 cabinet ministers and 10 MoS, apart from the chief minister.

