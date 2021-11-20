Rajasthan Cabinet rejig: All ministers submit resignation to CM Ashok Gehlot

File image of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

All ministers in the Rajasthan government submitted their resignation to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 20. Their exit paves the way for a rejig of the state Council of Ministers.

A new Rajasthan Cabinet will take oath to office on November 21, reports said, shortly after it was confirmed that the incumbent state ministers have resigned.

The massive reshuffle exercise comes shortly before the Gehlot-led Congress regime completes its three years in office.

A Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) meeting has been scheduled in Jaipur on November 21, where the names of the new appointees in the Council of Ministers will be discussed.

Notably, the party has decided to realign the state Council of Ministers days after it posted a strong performance in the bypolls held in two assembly seats of Rajasthan. The ruling Congress had retained Vallabhnagar constituency and wrested Dhariawad from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The victory strengthened the Congress' tally in the 200-member assembly to 108 seats.

Notably, the state cabinet has 21 ministers, with an additional room for the appointment of another nine. Speculations are rife that Gehlot may induct loyalists of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot in the rejigged Cabinet.

Pilot was sacked as the deputy CM by Gehlot in July last year, after he launched a rebellion with 18 MLAs supporting him. A month later, however, he met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and agreed to a truce.

Although Pilot was welcomed back by Gehlot, the former was not reinstated as the deputy CM. The Congress' state unit chief post, which was held by Pilot before his rebellion, was handed over to senior party leader Govind Singh Dotasara.