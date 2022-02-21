Punjab elections 2022: Why haven't strong parties emerged from farmers' movements, even after three decades?

Agricultural issues have often been central to Punjab, given the significant dependence on the sector for livelihood. Not only are there several active associations and unions, but numerous political parties have also attempted to champion these issues to gain currency amongst the farmers as elections near.

However, despite this significance and the strong mobilisation by the farmers, which led to the repeal of the union government’s three farm laws a few months ago, one wonders what explains the absence of a pan-Punjab political party representing the farmers and their issues dedicatedly.

By extension, why have we not seen effective farmer parties germinating from the farmers’ movement itself?

There is, of course, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha contesting the elections this time, but the party’s formation seems to have come too late to materialise, at least in this election cycle.

Historically, the trajectory of farmers’ movements and their critical standing in Punjab is well known. Tracing the history of the farmers’ movement in one of his papers, Partha Nath Mukherji spoke of three distinct phases.

The first phase, during British rule, saw the operation and interaction of the military-feudal-imperial, with farm associations in the state, particularly the Kisan Sabha of the communist party. Post-independence, the ‘Green revolution’ that monetised the farm sector of the state, led to a proliferation of associations and unions by the farmers. The third stage, during the last decade of the 20th century, was when several of these associations and unions decided to enter the realm of electoral politics and moved beyond their role of mere pressure groups.

Thus, there is some sense of an evolution of the farmers’ movements--from establishing units in established larger parties, to playing a greater role as unions and associations, and finally considering an electoral push. However, it has been more than three decades since farmers’ associations decided to try their hand at politics and it is important to understand why they have not been able to gain ground in Punjab’s assembly.