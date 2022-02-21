Punjab elections 2022: Why haven't strong parties emerged from farmers' movements, even after three decades?

Agricultural issues have often been central to Punjab, given the significant dependence on the sector for livelihood. Not only are there several active associations and unions, but numerous political parties have also attempted to champion these issues to gain currency amongst the farmers as elections near.
However, despite this significance and the strong mobilisation by the farmers, which led to the repeal of the union government’s three farm laws a few months ago, one wonders what explains the absence of a pan-Punjab political party representing the farmers and their issues dedicatedly.
By extension, why have we not seen effective farmer parties germinating from the farmers’ movement itself?
There is, of course, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha contesting the elections this time, but the party’s formation seems to have come too late to materialise, at least in this election cycle.
Historically, the trajectory of farmers’ movements and their critical standing in Punjab is well known. Tracing the history of the farmers’ movement in one of his papers, Partha Nath Mukherji spoke of three distinct phases.
The first phase, during British rule, saw the operation and interaction of the military-feudal-imperial, with farm associations in the state, particularly the Kisan Sabha of the communist party. Post-independence, the ‘Green revolution’ that monetised the farm sector of the state, led to a proliferation of associations and unions by the farmers. The third stage, during the last decade of the 20th century, was when several of these associations and unions decided to enter the realm of electoral politics and moved beyond their role of mere pressure groups.
Thus, there is some sense of an evolution of the farmers’ movements--from establishing units in established larger parties, to playing a greater role as unions and associations, and finally considering an electoral push. However, it has been more than three decades since farmers’ associations decided to try their hand at politics and it is important to understand why they have not been able to gain ground in Punjab’s assembly.
The perils of the unorganised sector
On the face of it, it makes strategic sense for farmers to make sure that their movement transcends party lines because they know their problems cannot be solved by singular fixes or one-time interventions. This could perhaps be why throughout the farm agitations in northern India, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, farmers constantly emphasised the ‘non-ideological’ nature of the movement.
Yet, another thing to remember is that the political arena is both uncertain as well as requires significant investment in time and money. It is when these factors collide with agriculture as a full-time professional practice, things become trickier for the farmers and differences arise. Many believe that politics is an activity that should be left to professional politicians only. Others also believe that pinning their hopes and aspirations on one political party is a risky bet, because of the uncertainties of parties winning and losing. Ultimately, given the dynamic nature of agriculture, as well as the various factors that affect the prioritisation of particular issues, clinging most of their hopes on the success of one political party, for many farmers, defeats the purpose of their movement.
Parties can only be limited to their role as pressure groups
However, while the recent farm agitation started with a very specific demand of repealing the three farm laws, even the movement saw itself transform into an umbrella protest for various other demands, ranging from legalising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to limiting farm input costs. The larger congregation of these demands under the farmers’ umbrella would perhaps make it even harder for a party emerging out of the movement to keep up with the demands coming from down below, especially as several things ail the sector. Some of these demands have been argued for a long time.
Thus, unlike movements with more limited and specific demands, where it was easier to keep the government accountable because the goals were easily tangible, resolving most of these issues would require a constant struggle even for the movement itself. To solve it with a political party becomes even harder, as the room to struggle shrinks, especially when the party comes to power.
The two reasons
Ultimately, the two possible reasons why farmers’ associations have been unable to transform themselves into viable political parties are as follows. For one, the demands will keep on changing and their volume increasing, which can never work with having just one political party in place. On the other hand, the constant nature of the struggle that agriculture as an unorganised sector has to deal with implies that perhaps, it is more viable to take things up as pressure groups for whom this is a part-time vocation, as opposed to the travails of full-time politics.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how the coalition of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Sanyukt Sangharsh Party fare on March 10, and how the intensity of the recent protests affects the sentiment of Punjab’s electorate.
