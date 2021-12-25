MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

22 farm bodies in Punjab announce political front, to contest state polls

These 22 farm bodies were among 32 farmer organisations in Punjab which participated in the over-a-year-long protest against the three Central farm laws.

PTI
December 25, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST
Representative image (Image: AP)

Representative image (Image: AP)

As many as 22 farm organisations in Punjab that were part of the protest against the three farm laws formed a political front on Saturday and announced they would contest the upcoming state assembly polls.

A decision in this regard was taken by representatives of these organisations here.

These 22 farm bodies were among 32 farmer organisations in Punjab which participated in the over-a-year-long protest against the three Central farm laws.

Talking to reporters here, farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha has been set up for fighting the assembly polls in Punjab due early next year.

Earlier today, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella outfit representing more than 40 farmer unions across the country, had announced that it will not contest the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.
PTI
Tags: #2022 Punjab Assembly elections #farmer bodies #farmer organisation #Punjab Elections #Sanyukt Samaj Morcha
first published: Dec 25, 2021 05:30 pm

