you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka's appointment shows Rahul Gandhi can't handle politics alone: Sumitra Mahajan

The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader representing Indore in the lower house of parliament since 1989 further said that talented people must be given an opportunity to come forward.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Thursday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics shows that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi cannot handle politics alone and needs his sisters' help.

Ending years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday with the Congress appointing her general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East in a move reflecting the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.

"Priyanka is a good woman. But her appointment also shows Rahul has understood that he cannot do politics alone, so he asked his sister Priyanka to help him," Mahajan told reporters here.

"I don't want to get into the family politics of the Congress, it's their own matter. But I would definitely say that a person, who has leadership capabilities, should be given an opportunity to come forward," she added.

She also congratulated Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on his appointment as the party's general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh West.

Scindia hails from Madhya Pradesh and is the Lok Sabha MP from Guna constituency in the state.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 07:55 pm

