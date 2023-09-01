Political leaders divided over 'One Nation, One Election'; here is how they react

Representative image

The central government, on September 1, constituted a panel to explore the possibility of 'One Nation, One Election'. The committee will be headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The announcement comes a day after a special Parliament session from September 18 to 22 was called by the government, leading to speculations over the possibility of a bill being introduced on ‘One Nation, One Election’.

Here’s how various political leaders have reacted to the announcement that might lead to simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies being held across India in the future.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar: "It is a praiseworthy effort. I welcome this step...This will increase the participation of the people, more people will come to vote. During the process of elections, people who are away from home sometimes get a chance to vote sometimes not because they are not able to come every time, so it is a very good move."

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore: "The Law Commission in 1983 and the Election Commission in 1999 had recommended that elections to the Legislative Assembly and the Lok Sabha should be held simultaneously in the country. In our manifesto also we mentioned that it will be our endeavour to hold simultaneous elections in the country. In the year 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the same thing in Lok Sabha. Similarly, in the year 2017, NITI Aayog also recommended simultaneous elections in the country... It is in the interest of the country..."

Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan: "We support the idea of simultaneous elections to Parliament and state assemblies because this will reduce expenditure and allow optimum utilisation of security forces. One nation, one election is definitely required for the country to work toward progress without politics hampering it all the time."

Former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan: "The government has the right to conduct elections anytime. If they want to conduct Lok Sabha elections early, they can. If they want to pass some bills then tell (us) about those bills."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari: "I am seeing this for the first time that a former President has been made chairman of a committee formed by govt. Former Chief Justice and former SC judges could have done it. They finished the dignity of the post of President as the inauguration (of new Parliament building) was done by the PM instead of the President. Now by doing this, they are setting a wrong tradition..."

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sushil Modi: "...If the elections are held at a time, the pace of development will increase & will save the money spent on elections. The percentage of voters casting their votes will also increase. The country's voter is aware & knows whom to vote for..."

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema: " "India is a democratic country and it is not possible (to implement it). BJP wants to destroy the country. It is dangerous for the Constitution of the country. It should not be done..."

AAP leader Jasmine Shah: "'One nation one election' is a dangerous initiative. BJP is not getting into the nuance of this law. It will render anti-defection law ineffective and will encourage poaching of MLAs and MPs."

Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath: "For this, not just an amendment in the Constitution but also approval of states is also needed. In BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Maharashtra, they can decide and pass a proposal in the Cabinet to dissolve their respective assemblies...You can't just cut short the duration of a State assembly, it doesn't work like this..."

BJD leader Badri Narayan Patra: “We in Odisha won’t face any problems as we have been facing both the elections together numerous times. Ultimately, this ‘one nation, one election’ will depend on the legislation.”