One Nation, One Election: Meaning, benefits and challenges

PM Modi has been a strong proponent of the 'One Nation One Election' since coming to power in 2014

The Centre has formed a panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'One Nation, One Election'. It aims at holding of general and state elections simultaneously.

The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls for a while. A notification on the members of the panel will be issued later.

Concept

The main idea is that polls for Lok Sabha and all state assemblies across India will be held simultaneously. PM Modi has been a strong proponent of the 'One Nation, One Election' since coming to power in 2014. He has been citing financial burden caused by the continuous election cycle and an obstacle to development work during polls. Kovind too had expressed his support for the idea after becoming President in 2017.

Pros

1. Reduction in the cost of conducting elections

2. Easing the burden on administrative and security forces who otherwise are engaged multiple times in election duties

3. Government can focus more on governance rather than being in an election mode

4. Simultaneous elections, according to the Law Commission, will increase voter turnout because it will be more easy for people to cast many ballots at once, a report by India Today stated

Cons





Changes would be required in the Constitution and other legal frameworks

2. Regional issues might get overshadowed by the national issues

3. Agreement among all political parties remains a significant hurdle

Reaction of opposition parties

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called the move a conspiracy to postpone polls in the country.

"It is clear that the BJP is scared. They see that they will lose three state elections. The INDIA alliance has created a challenge. Hence, the 'One India, One Election' bill,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath said for this move not just an amendment in the Constitution but also approval of states is also needed. In BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Maharashtra, they can decide and pass a proposal in the Cabinet to dissolve their respective assemblies...You can't just cut short the duration of a State assembly, it doesn't work like this..."