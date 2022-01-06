PM Narendra Modi country's most popular celebrity in 2021, finds Axis My India survey

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the most popular celebrity of the year for the majority (40 percent) of people across the country, a survey released on January 6 has found.

The prime minister is followed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin and West Bengal- Mamata Banerjee.

Indian cricket captains Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and former captain MS Dhoni have also featured in the popular celebrities, according to the survey by Axis My India, a leading consumer data intelligence company.

READ: PM security breach: President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern, to meet Narendra Modi

The latest findings are in what the company calls the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a wide range of issues.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The survey also found that a majority (82 percent) of the respondents agreed efforts should be made to give a vaccine booster dose to people instead of exporting vaccines to other nations amid the fear in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant.

Follow our LIVE UPDATES on Coronavirus Omicron India Here

“The survey finds that PM Modi is overwhelmingly popular across the country and the most recognisable face in India. 40 per cent of the total people surveyed have picked him, far higher than any other personality on the list,” said Pradeep Gupta, CMD, Axis My India, said.Virat Kohli stood second at 4 per cent followed by Yogi Adityanath at 3 per cent.

“Modi’s popularity seems to be growing at a time when world leaders are facing dwindling popularity. This poll is yet another demonstration of Modi’s grasp over the pulse of the nation,” Gupta said.

Also, read : Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit postponed amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The surveys were carried out via computer- aided telephonic interviews with a sample size of 10,563 people across 36 states. At least 71 per cent respondents were from rural India while 29 per cent belonged from urban counterparts. As many as 64 per cent of the respondents were male while 36 per cent of the respondents were female

Among other findings, gauging concern regarding the new variant of the virus, 52 per cent believed that the opening up of the economy will get affected by Omicron, while 23 per cent was unsure of its impact on the economy or was of the view that the economy will remain unaffected.

Also, read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli thank media, paparazzi and fans for not sharing photos of daughter Vamika

“A majority of 82 per cent believes that with regards to the upcoming virus variant, vaccine booster dose should be given to the countrymen instead of exporting vaccines to other countries,” the survey said.

The survey found that a majority (71 per cent) strongly believed that 2022 will be much better than 2021 on an all-encompassing basis.