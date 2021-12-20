MARKET NEWS

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli thank media, paparazzi and fans for not sharing photos of daughter Vamika

The toddler Vamika was clicked last week with parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport along with Team India when they were leaving for South Africa.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
One of the photos shared by Virat Kohli on his fourth marriage anniversary with actor Anushka Sharma.

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli took to Instagram recently to thank the paparazzi and the media for not publishing photos and videos of their daughter Vamika.

The toddler was clicked last week when she accompanied her parents at the Mumbai airport along with Team India.

Addressing the paparazzi, the media and fan clubs, Sharma wrote on an Instagram story:

"We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images /video will be to support us going forward.

We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter.

Close

A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

The couple had always been protective of their privacy, and especially their daughter's. On December 16, a video was shared on Instagram of the Indian cricket team leaving for their Test match series against South Africa. In it, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen getting off the bus with other team members at the airport. Kohli was the first to get off and requested the paparazzi waiting there, "Don't click the baby's pictures, okay?"

Sharma then followed Kohli with Vamika in her arms. The video was later taken off the social media platform.

Earlier this month, on Sharma and Kohli's fourth anniversary on December 11, the couple had shared a photo of Vamika with her back to the camera.

