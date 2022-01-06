MARKET NEWS

English
January 06, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 10,665 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | The Delhi government also cancelled the leaves of all officials in a bid to ensure adequate manpower to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases driven by Omicron.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | The daily number of COVID cases in the national capital almost doubled on Wednesday, rising to 10,655 infections from 5,481 a day earlier, with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 per cent and eight deaths reported, the highest in nearly seven months, prompting the Delhi government to direct hospitals to immediately escalate their bed

capacity.

The city government also cancelled the leaves of all officials in a bid to ensure adequate manpower to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases driven by Omicron.

Health Minister Satyender Jain said that this is the fifth wave of COVID-19 to hit Delhi as cases are rapidly spreading due to the Omicron variant.

The AAP government is constantly monitoring the situation and fully prepared to take any necessary steps, he said and added that at the moment, there will be no lockdown in Delhi, but some restrictions are required to ensure public health.

“Most patients in hospitals have mild symptoms and do not require oxygen support. The health department is monitoring the situation closely,” he said.
  • January 06, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Border Security Force (BSF) has stopped public entry at the daily flag-lowering retreat ceremony along the India-Pakistan border in Attari due to rising COVID cases: BSF

  • January 06, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | About 1 crore doses of SII's Covovax cleared by govt lab for public use, testing of Bio E's Corbevax to begin

    Nearly one crore doses of the newly approved Covid-19 vaccine, Covovax, have been dispatched after the final round of quality and safety checks at the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), News18.com has learnt. Expanding India’s vaccine basket, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on December 28 had approved the Serum Institute’s Covovax and Biological E’s Corbevax.

    A batch of more than 50 lakh doses of Corbevax has also been submitted for testing. Approved by the CDL, the country’s apex vaccine-testing laboratory in Himachal Pradesh, Covovax can now be rolled out for public use. Both Covovax and Corbevax are protein subunit vaccines. A jab injects the spike protein that teaches the body to develop antibodies against the novel coronavirus. While the spike protein injected is without the virus, the body uses the antibodies generated to fight the real virus when it looks to infect the person.

    “Around 96 lakh doses of Serum Institute of India’s Covovax have been cleared by CDL,” said an official from the ministry of health and family welfare privy to the development. “Another batch of around 96 lakh doses is also with the CDL and undergoing testing. They will also be cleared soon. We have been informed that, similar to Covishield, these batches will now arrive regularly for testing.”

    The batches of more than 50 lakh doses of Biological E’s Corbevax have also reached the laboratory for the final round of testing. “Corbevax was already being stockpiled. The lab has received batches of different dose sizes. The exact counting of doses is yet to be conducted. However, it will at least be around 50 lakh doses,” said the official.

    There is no clarity yet if the government is planning to introduce Corbevax and Covovax into the inoculation drive, use the vaccines as boosters or as precautionary doses. The decision on the mixing of vaccines is likely to be taken within this week. “While the decision on mix and match remains pending, the government is in a comfortable position (on availability of vaccines) to kickstart boosters or open precautionary doses for another age group," the official added.

  • January 06, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | First death linked to Omicron variant reported in Rajasthan

    India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said. Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters in New Delhi. As per the NDTV report, the 72 year old patient was found to be positive with the Omicron variant. After he tested negative, he was still admitted in the hospital due to complication. The sources in Health Ministry have suggested that it will be termed as a death due to Omicron since it was uninterrupted hospitalitisation.

  • January 06, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Omicron surge points at third COVID-19 wave, but with different characteristics

    Fears of a third COVID-19 wave taking over India seem to be coming true just days into 2022. The total number of COVID-19 cases rose by 58,097 in the last 24 hours, as per a government update on January 5. While this is not even a fifth of the record daily high posted in the midst of the second wave in early May 2021, the number is not to be sneezed at.

    For one, it is the highest daily rise in new cases in six-and-a-half months. Second, the increase of over 55 percent from the previous 24 hours is the highest since the first week of April 2020, when new cases numbered in a few hundred. Third, the country has now experienced double-digit percentage increases in new daily cases in eight of the last nine days, with the average daily increase being 27.3 percent.

    Such numbers were not seen even in the deadly second wave. Between early April 2021, when new daily cases first crossed the 1-lakh mark, and May 7, 2021, when the second wave was at its peak, the average daily increase in new cases was a mere 4.2 percent. But the experience so far in Delhi, and globally, offers hope. In South Africa, which first reported a case of Omicron, the surge in cases caused by the new variant seems to have lasted a single month. On December 30, the South African government said all indicators suggested the peak of the wave was likely over.

  • January 06, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | ICRA says Omicron may eat up 40 bps of Q4 GDP growth

    The third wave of the pandemic, which has seen a massive spike in infections after the more infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus appeared, is likely to shave 40 bps off the fourth quarter GDP growth that may print in at 4.5-5 per cent, warns ICRA Ratings.

    Admitting that it is too early to take a firm view as the third wave has just about started, the agency’s chief economist Aditi Nayar said given the early indications and the speed with which new infections are being reported, it can be surmised that there could be more mobility restrictions that will impact economic activities, especially in contact-intensive sectors.

    Accordingly, ICRA sees the third wave shaving around 40 bps off the March quarter GDP growth, which may print in at 4.5-5 per cent going by the early assessment, Nayar told PTI. However, she has retained the "full year GDP forecast at 9 per cent, with moderate downside risks", saying anyways ICRA’s forecast was the lowest among the consensus numbers which vary from 8.5 to 10 per cent, with the RBI pegging it at 9.5 per cent. It is too early to revise the full year GDP growth down given the lack of data on the likely impact of the third wave.

  • January 06, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 10,665 new COVID cases, 94% increase in 24 hours; govt cancels leaves of officials, orders bed escalation

    The daily number of COVID cases in the national capital almost doubled on Wednesday, rising to 10,655 infections from 5,481 a day earlier, with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 per cent and eight deaths reported, the highest in nearly seven months, prompting the Delhi government to direct hospitals to immediately escalate their bed capacity.

    The city government also cancelled the leaves of all officials in a bid to ensure adequate manpower to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases driven by Omicron. Health Minister Satyender Jain said that this is the fifth wave of COVID-19 to hit Delhi as cases are rapidly spreading due to the Omicron variant. The AAP government is constantly monitoring the situation and fully prepared to take any necessary steps, he said and added that at the moment, there will be no lockdown in Delhi, but some restrictions are required to ensure public health. “Most patients in hospitals have mild symptoms and do not require oxygen support. The health department is monitoring the situation closely,” he said.

  • January 06, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the Coronavirus Omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the news related to the variant from around the world.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

