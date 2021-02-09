MARKET NEWS

Not sacking VK Singh insult to every jawan: Rahul Gandhi on ‘India transgressing LAC remark’

Attacking the BJP for not sacking VK Singh despite his statement claiming India has transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at least 50 times, Rahul Gandhi said on February 9 that the union minister is “helping China make a case against India."

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 09:56 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi_

Rahul Gandhi_


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre over its inaction against Union Minister VK Singh despite his LAC remark.

Attacking the BJP for not sacking the retired Army officer turned-politician despite his statement claiming India has transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) 50 times, Rahul Gandhi said on February 9 that VK Singh is “helping China make a case against India”.

If China transgressed 10 times, India did at least 50 times: VK Singh on LAC row


The Congress leader took the Twitter and wrote: “Why is a BJP minister helping China make a case against India? He should have been sacked. Not sacking him means insulting every Indian Jawan.”

VK Singh, who is the Minister of State for Transport and Highways had told the media on February 7: “...none of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. Chinese media does not cover it.”

He had further said: “Let me assure you, if China has transgressed the LAC 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times.”

China was quick to note the statement and used it to blame India for the ongoing border conflict. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said: “This is an unwitting confession by the Indian side. For a long time, the Indian side has conducted frequent acts of trespass in the border area in an attempt to encroach on China’s territory and constantly created disputes and frictions, which is the root cause of the tensions at the China-India border.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #China #india china border dispute #Line of Actual Control (LAC) #Rahul Gandhi #VK Singh
first published: Feb 9, 2021 09:56 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

