If China transgressed 10 times, India did at least 50 times: VK Singh on LAC row

China has transgressed along the LAC several times, but 'none of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. Chinese media does not cover it', said former Army chief VK Singh.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 11:08 PM IST
Union Minister VK Singh (Image: PTI)

Union Minister VK Singh (Image: PTI)

Amidst the ongoing Indo-China stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh has said India has transgressed the de-facto border more times than China.

"Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times," The Hindu quoted him as saying.

The information related to the transgressions is not made public by the government, Singh told reporters in Madurai on February 7.

The border with China is not demarcated, which has led to a difference of perception between the two neighbouring countries, said Singh, who has also served as the chief of the Indian Army between 2010 and 2012.

China has transgressed along the LAC several times, but "none of you come to know how many times we have transgressed as per our perception. Chinese media does not cover it", he added.

According to Singh, China is "under pressure" after its attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in Ladakh region in April-May 2020 was thwarted by the Indian side.

From boycott of made-in-China goods to the ban on Chinese apps, Beijing has been "affected" since the border stand-off.

In the military-level negotiations, China has been asked to retract to positions it held before April last year, Singh said.

Reports last week claimed that India has stressed on simultaneous withdrawals by both the sides to restore the status quo that existed before the Chinese transgression bid last year.

Singh, while lauding the government's approach on the LAC row, said the Chinese side is mindful that "if something goes wrong, India is in a position to hit back".

India and China have so far held nine rounds of military-level talks to arrive at a solution for disengagement. The stand-off has continued over the past nine months, with a fatal clash being reported in Galwan on June 15 last year. At least 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives, whereas, the Chinese forces casualties were also reported have suffered casualties.
Moneycontrol News
