MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

No record of farmers' deaths during protest; question doesn't arise for compensation, Govt tells Parliament

According to the Opposition and farmer leaders, as many as 700 farmers have died during the year-long protests along Delhi borders against the laws that were repealed on November 30, the first day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Moneycontrol News
December 01, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
For months, farmer unions protested against the three farm laws (Representative image)

For months, farmer unions protested against the three farm laws (Representative image)


The Centre has "no” record of the deaths of farmers who were protesting against the three contentious laws that have been repealed now, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has told Parliament.

The minister said this in a written response to a  series of questions on farmers’ protest by a group of members.

Follow Live Updates of Parliament Winter Session Here 

The fourth question in the series of six sought "data on the number of farmers who died during the agitation in and around the national capital". The next question asked whether the government proposed to provide any financial assistance to the kin of the farmers who died during the protest.

“The ministry has no record in the matter and hence the question (of compensation) does not arise,” the clubbed response by the minister to both the questions read.

Close

Related stories

Also, read: Govt to introduce new Crypto Bill in Parliament after Cabinet approval : Finance Minister

According to the Opposition and farmer leaders, as many as 700 farmers have died during the year-long protests along Delhi borders against the laws that were repealed on November 30, the first day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The Opposition called it an ‘insult’ to farmers.

"If the government doesn't have a record of 700 people then how they had collected data of lakhs of people during the pandemic. Over 50 lakh people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 2 years but according to the government, only 4 lakh people died due to the virus," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told news agency ANI.

Before the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, seeking withdrawal of the farm bills, was passed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 24 approved the proposal.

The move came after PM Modi announced last week that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Dilli Chalo farmers protest #India #Narendra Singh Tomar #Politics #The Farm Laws Repeal Bill #Winter Session of Parliament
first published: Dec 1, 2021 02:48 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.