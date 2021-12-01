MARKET NEWS

English
December 01, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: No record on farmers' death hence question of financial assistance does not arise, says Government in Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: The discussion will be held under Rule 193, under which members may seek details about the new 'Omicron' variant of SARS-CoC-2.

Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Time has been allotted for a short-duration discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said. The discussion will be held under Rule 193, under which members may seek details about the new 'Omicron' variant of SARS-CoC-2. A short-duration discussion will be held in Lok Sabha on the
pandemic on Wednesday, Joshi told reporters here. On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha that the new COVID-19 variant has not been reported in India yet and asserted the government has taken measures to ensure it does not reach the country and has issued an advisory after looking at the developments globally. Amidst a heightened level of concern over the Omicron variant, the Centre advised states and union territories to ramp up testing and undertake effective surveillance of international passengers.
  • December 01, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST
  • December 01, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following uproar by Opposition MPs

     
     

  • December 01, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises issue of deaths during farmers' protest in Lok Sabha

    Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises the issue of the death of farmers during farm laws. Opposition MPs raise slogans of "We want justice" during the Question Hour in the House

  • December 01, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Suspended Opposition members of Rajya Sabha sit on protest against their suspension from the House for the remaining part of the Winter session of Parliament.

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates |  Suspended Opposition members of Rajya Sabha sit on protest against their suspension from the House for the remaining part of the Winter session of Parliament.
  • December 01, 2021 / 11:07 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates | Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Reacts on MPs' Suspension

    Centre has to realize that in this country other voices deserve to be heard. Parliament is for debate & discussion, you've to allow people to express their views, only then can you truly run a democratic Parliament: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

  • December 01, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of 'national policy on foodgrains procurement and legal guarantee for Minimum support Price to farmers'

  • December 01, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice to "discuss the actual number of COVID19 deaths".

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to "discuss the actual number of COVID19 deaths and direct the Govt to ensure that the poor get Rs 4 lakhs each."

  • December 01, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in the House over the issue of 'price rise of essential commodities

    Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a suspension of business notice in the House over the issue of 'price rise of essential commodities like food grains, edible oils, petrol-diesel and LPG cooking gas.'

  • December 01, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: Meeting of Union Cabinet scheduled to be held at 1 pm in Parliament today.

  • December 01, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the parliament Live blog, we will update you about all the news of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.



Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.