Monsoon Session begins today: Here's a list of key bills likely to be tabled in Parliament

The Monsoon session of Parliament begins today and is likely to continue till August 13. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will convene at 11am at the session.

The session will begin with voting for Presidential Election, the result of which will be declared on July 21. Draupadi Murmu, backed by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seems to be headed for a comfortable win with numbers in her favour against Opposition candidate, Yashwant Sinha.

The government said on July 17 that as many as 32 bills have been indicated by various departments for presentation in the two Houses of which 14 are ready.

As per the bulletin released by the Lok Sabha secretariat two days ago, a total of 29 bills are to be listed in Parliament, out of which 24 are new bills.

The government also asserted that it wants discussions on all of them in a democratic way.

The government accused the Opposition of trying to “belittle the image” of Parliament by insisting that “non-issues” such as the updated list of unparliamentary words be taken up for discussion, setting the stage for a stormy Monsoon Session.

At the all-party meeting ahead of the session, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 17, the Opposition leaders demanded that the alleged misuse of investigation agencies, the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the defence forces, price rise, alleged attacks on the federal structure and the “Chinese incursion”, be taken up for discussion.

Here are some of the key bills which that are expected to be tabled during the session :

The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The bill seeks to amend the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 for bringing 'policy reforms' and to 'improve ease of doing business' in the sector. The bill is expected to allow private companies to mine lithium and also let firms sell half of captive mine output without end-use restrictions.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The bill seeks to strengthen the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 IBC/Code) by introducing provisions on cross border Insolvency and carrying out certain other amendments to the corporate insolvency resolution process and the liquidation process under the Code in order to further its objectives of time bound resolution of stressed assets while maximising its value.

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The bill seeks to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 by inter-alia clarifying the applicability of Act in various types of lands and to streamline the process of approvals under the Act.

The Multi State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The bill seeks to rationalize government’s role and increase members’ participation in the working of the multi-state cooperative societies to increase public faith in these societies and create a conducive environment for their growth and development. The bill also intends to enable cooperative societies to compete in the new economic environment and to raise resources more effectively by promoting functional autonomy and professionalization.

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022 aims to replace the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867 by decriminalisation of the existing Act, keeping the procedures of the extant Act simple from the view point of medium/small publishers and uphold the values of Press Freedom.

This bill seeks to set up a press registrar general and bring digital media in its ambit. Till now, there are no such provision for registration of digital of news portals in India.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Two separate bills will be introduced in parliament for revision of list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu, and revision of list of Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes of Chhattisgarh.

The Cantonment Bill, 2022

This bill aims to work on administration of Cantonments to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country. It also intends to facilitate 'ease of living' in cantonments.

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remain

The bill is aimed at rationalising the prohibited area and other amendments. The bill will replace the provision which allows a 100-metre prohibited area for construction activity around Centrally-protected monuments with site-specific limits to be decided by an expert committee, according to a report in news agency PTI.

Other bills that will are likely to be introduced in monsoon session are:

The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022

The Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs (DESH) Bill, 2022

Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022