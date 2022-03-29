Mamata Banerjee writes to Opposition for united fight against BJP

File image: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a meeting of Opposition leaders over the alleged misuse of central agencies by the Union government.

The Trinamool Congress leader in a recent letter accused the BJP government at the Centre of using agencies to target Opposition leaders around elections across the country.

"I urge that everyone of us come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience and suitability. The need of the hour is for all progressive forces in this country to come together and fight this oppressive force," Banerjee wrote in a letter dated March 27.

The letter comes on a day when her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had summoned him on March 29 in a coal scam case.

“Central agencies such as the ED, CBI, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Income Tax Department are being used to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for vendetta,” the letter by the TMC chief read.

“Central agencies are jolted to action just when elections are round the corner," she said alleging that people "are not getting justice" because of "biased political interferences".

"I have the highest regards for the judiciary. But at present due to certain biased political interferences, people are not getting justice which is a dangerous trend in our democracy. In our democratic system, judiciary, media and public are important pillars. If any part is disrupted, the system collapses," read the letter addressed to chief ministers and leaders of Opposition.

The TMC has been trying to expand its national presence. Banerjee made efforts to bring opposition parties together to form an anti-BJP front, sans Congress, ahead of recent assembly polls. The efforts could not take off.