Birbhum killings: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slams CM Mamata Banerjee for diversionary tactics', says attempts being made to shield guilty

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday fired fresh salvos at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Birbhum killings as he shot off yet another letter to her, claiming that the state government’s actions in the matter smack of "political overtones" and an attempt to shield the guilty.

Eight people were charred to death as their houses were set on fire in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of Birbhum district early on Tuesday. The incident is suspected to be the fallout of ruling TMC panchayat officials murder.

Dhankhar had on Tuesday described the death of eight people at Rampurhat as "horrific" and claimed that the state was in the grip of a culture of "violence and lawlessness", drawing a sharp reaction from Banerjee, who said that his comments were "uncalled for".

Dhankhar, in his three-page reply to Banerjee on Wednesday, said the CM has adopted an "accusatory stance" at his "restrained reaction" to the incident.

"As usual, you have taken an accusatory stance at my restrained reaction to grisly carnage worst in the memory at Rampurhat…The shocking carnage is being justifiably compared by many to the incidents in the state, a few years ago, while you were in the opposition."

"Adopting diversionary tactics, you have labelled my reaction as a sweeping and uncalled for statement. In the face of such enormity, I cannot fiddle in Raj Bhavan and be a mute spectator,” he wrote.

Calling for introspection, the governor also said "nothing can be more farcical" than the claim that the state had always been peaceful, barring a few incidents.

"Introspection would reveal that actions at your (Banerjee’s) end and not mind are dictated by political overtones."

"Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being taken as a cover-up operation to provide an escape route to rogue elements. Politically caged investigation in the state inspires no confidence,” he added.