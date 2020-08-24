Maharashtra Congress leaders want Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief

Maharashtra Congress leaders passed a resolution, stating that Sonia Gandhi should continue as the party president.

The resolution said that in case she refuses to do so, Rahul Gandhi should take over as the Congress chief.

The resolution was passed during a virual meeting presided over by AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge and hosted by party secretary Sampath Kumar.

"Senior Congress leaders of Maharashtra have hereby unanimously resolved that madam Sonia ji Gandhi should continue as the Congress President as it is only because of her leadership our party came to power," the resolution read.

"She has made several sacrifices to rebuild the party and is still very actively involved in all the decisions pertaining to the party," it said.

"After taking charge, she got the Congress in power and in spite of the requests from the all the elected MPs to take up the Prime Minister's role, she refused and handed it over to Shri Manmohan Singh ji, an eminent economist and a very able senior leader," the resolution read.

"Even now, we desire that she should lead the party in the future as well. And in case she refuses our request, we would seek Shri Rahulji Gandhi to immediately take over as the AICC president.

"Under his dynamic leadership, the Congress party will regain confidence and faith of the public of this country and his valuable leadership will help party workers strengthen the organisation. Not only the Congress party but the entire country needs Rahul Gandhi's leadership," it added.

The resolution was proposed by state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and secondedbyPWD minister Ashok Chavan.

The resolution comes in wake of reports that Sonia Gandhi has expressed desire to step down as the interim president. However, the report has been denied by the AICC.

The Congress Working Committee meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday.