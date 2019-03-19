Lok Sabha polls: Congress-RJD yet to finalise seat-sharing in Bihar even as Phase 1 nominations begin

Even as the nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections have begun, the Indian National Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have not been able to finalise the seat-sharing formula in Bihar.

The talks have come under severe strain with the Congress demanding at least 11 out of Bihar’s 40 seats. However, the Tejashwi Yadav-led party is willing to give them only nine.

Reports had earlier suggested that RJD is likely to contest around 20 seats, leaving the rest to smaller allies such as the party led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of Upendra Kushwaha, Loktantrik Janata Dal of Arjun Rai and Sharad Yadav's party.

However, the leading partner RJD had completed its seat-sharing talks with smaller allies and the Left parties.

According to a PTI report, the Congress was keen to bring the Left parties on board the Mahagathbandhan but the RJD is averse to it.

Interestingly, the Congress-Left Front pact in neighbouring West Bengal fell apart with both sides announcing candidates for contentious seats.

On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Bihar have announced their seat distribution plan.

With a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats, Bihar is key state for both the NDA and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

In 2014, BJP had won 22 seats in the state. This was followed by LJP’s six. JD (U), which had then fought the polls separately, had managed to win just two seats. RJD had won four seats followed by RLSP and Congress’ three and two seats, respectively. Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had won one seat.