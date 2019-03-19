App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls: Congress-RJD yet to finalise seat-sharing in Bihar even as Phase 1 nominations begin

The Congress is demanding 11 seats. However, Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD is willing to give them only nine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Even as the nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections have begun, the Indian National Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have not been able to finalise the seat-sharing formula in Bihar.

The talks have come under severe strain with the Congress demanding at least 11 out of Bihar’s 40 seats. However, the Tejashwi Yadav-led party is willing to give them only nine.

Reports had earlier suggested that RJD is likely to contest around 20 seats, leaving the rest to smaller allies such as the party led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) of Upendra Kushwaha, Loktantrik Janata Dal of Arjun Rai and Sharad Yadav's party.

However, the leading partner RJD had completed its seat-sharing talks with smaller allies and the Left parties.

related news

According to a PTI report, the Congress was keen to bring the Left parties on board the Mahagathbandhan but the RJD is averse to it.

Interestingly, the Congress-Left Front pact in neighbouring West Bengal fell apart with both sides announcing candidates for contentious seats.

On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Bihar have announced their seat distribution plan.

With a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats, Bihar is key state for both the NDA and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

In 2014, BJP had won 22 seats in the state. This was followed by LJP’s six. JD (U), which had then fought the polls separately, had managed to win just two seats. RJD had won four seats followed by RLSP and Congress’ three and two seats, respectively. Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had won one seat.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #Bihar #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #RJD

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

EC Launches App For Poll-related Complaints, People in Punjab Spam it ...

No Metro Services Till 2.30pm on Holi: DMRC

33 Kids Shortlisted for First Funngage Cricket Scholarship in Perth

Like What Happens in China and Russia: Ashok Gehlot on if PM Modi is R ...

NGO Plans Massive Drive in Delhi to Check Drunk Driving During Holi

Modi to Interact With People From 500 Places in 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' C ...

Xiaomi Mi Pay UPI-Based Payments App Launched in India: Everything You ...

IPRS, Google Sign Music Licensing Deal For India

India’s Crop Productivity and Labor Efficiency at Stake Due to Clima ...

FIR against Union Minister Jayant Sinha for violation of model code of ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

India's leadership fully capable to act against terror: NSA Ajit Doval

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

Dalai Lama says possible to find his incarnation in India

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 268 points higher, Nifty above 11,500; HCL T ...

L&T buys entire stake of VG Siddhartha in Mindtree: Should you sell or ...

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to 'overweight', expects Nifty to reach 1 ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

BJP, two Assembly seats and exodus of MPs: Naveen Patnaik faces triple ...

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams starts as favorite in women’s event ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,49 ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.