App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Land disputes behind most violent crimes in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar

Earlier, the chief minister reviewed a presentation on upgradation and extension of the historic Patna Museum, which was established over 100 years ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 2 stressed on the need for minimising land disputes, asserting that these were responsible for the most violent crimes taking place in the state.

Kumar made the comments at a meeting of the revenue and land reforms department here.

"Nearly 60 percent of violent crimes in the state have their roots in land disputes. To minimise these, fresh survey and settlement of land records is underway. In addition, a number of other measures have been taken which people need to be made aware of," Kumar said.

Close

"One such measure is registration of land, divided among members of a family, by paying a token amount of Rs 100. This must be widely publicised so that more and more people get benefited. This would also do its bit in minimising land disputes and the consequences thereof," he added.

related news

Earlier, the chief minister reviewed a presentation on upgradation and extension of the historic Patna Museum, which was established over 100 years ago.

He issued instructions that new construction must be carried out without causing any damage to the original structure.

Besides, he said that plantation of trees should be undertaken alongside the boundary wall and proper visibility be ensured of exhibits.

Kumar also mooted the idea of building a subway connecting the historic museum to the Bihar museum, inaugurated two years ago and situated a couple of kilometres away.

"If it comes to fruition, it would be a unique feature of the city. I envisage that people covering both the museums in one trip would be able to do so with the help of trolleys running on the subway," he said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 3, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Bihar #India #Nitish Kumar #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.