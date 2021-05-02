Kerala Election Result 2021: LDF inching closer to victory; congratulatory messages pour in for 'Captain' Vijayan

File image of Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan

Counting of votes for the 140-seat Kerala Assembly election 2021 is underway and current trends suggest that incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Left Democratic Front (LDF) is set to emerge victorious.

If Pinarayi Vijayan, who has contested from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency in Kerala, manages to retain power in the state, the LDF will be scripting history.

In the past four decades, power has swung between the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the LDF in every term, with incumbents never making a comeback in Kerala. However, it looks like ‘Captain’ Vijayan is set to break the trend and serve another term as the CM of Kerala.

As per the latest figures, the LDF, with a lead in 100 seats, has a clear edge over its main rival UDF, which is leading in 40 seats at the moment.

With the communist-backed LDF inching closer to a win, congratulatory messages started flowing in for Vijayan.

Commenting on the LDF taking lead in Kerala and how that signals a significant win for the party, CPIM politburo member Prakash Karat said on May 2: “This shows people of Kerala have appreciated the performance of Pinarayi Vijayan government, the way it tackled floods, COVID-19, and pro-people development.”

Confident of LDF win, Sitaram Yechury, the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), went ahead and thanked the “people of Kerala for reposing faith in the LDF government”.



People of Kerala have always shown their cleverness and commitment towards secular and welfare political ideology. I congratulate comrade Pinarayi Vijayan on his and LDF's consecutive victory.@vijayanpinarayi

— H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) May 2, 2021

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy congratulated the Kerala Chief Minister for LDF's "consecutive victory". He tweeted:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted:



Congratulations to the Chief Minister of Kerala Shri @vijayanpinarayi on his party’s victory in Kerala Assembly elections. My best wishes to him for his next tenure. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 2, 2021



Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter on May 2 to congratulate Vijayan based on what trends suggest.

Heartfelt congratulations @vijayanpinarayi sir. People of Kerala have reposed faith in you becoz of ur pro-people governance. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

The official Twitter handle of CPM too tweeted a congratulatory message stating that the “LDF is set to make a historic win”.