Karnataka Polls 2018: Superstition or tradition? Siddaramaiah, BJP sneer at each other with lemon-laced jibes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged barbs on Wednesday over claims that the 69-year-old was following superstitions and using lemons while campaigning.

The BJP had on Wednesday accused CM Siddaramaiah of 'hypocrisy' for campaigning with a lemon in hand, but "antagonising" people by bringing in the Anti-Superstitions Bill to "demean and criminalise" Hindu traditions.

"Campaigns with a lemon in hand, but brings in Anti-Superstitions Bill to demean and criminalise Hindu traditions. Hypocrisy thy name is @siddaramaiah," BJP Karnataka’s Twitter handle posted.

The BJP Twitter handle for the state, also posted a photograph showing Siddaramaiah campaigning with a lemon in hand.

The chief minister replied to BJP allegation by tweeting, “When you visit a village people welcome you with lemon. That this is not a superstition is known to all Kannadigas. Anti-Superstition Bill has become a law passed by Karnataka legislature. It does not demean any Hindu tradition. Learn about Karnataka before tweeting young fellows (sic).”



And if you spread #FakeNews about our Anti-Superstition Law criminalising or demeaning Hindu traditions, I&B Minister Smriti Irani will hit you with her circular!

— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 4, 2018

“And if you spread #FakeNews about our Anti-Superstition Law criminalising or demeaning Hindu traditions, I&B Minister Smriti Irani will hit you with her circular! (Sic),” Siddaramaiah added, taking a jibe at the BJP.

The saffron party was quick to reply, “We are sure the same villager had presented you with a lemon at the time of your oath ceremony and before you sat for the first time on CM's chair. Mr. CM you have been an awesome liar over the last 5 years! Looks like age is now catching up! (Sic).”

Siddaramaiah-led Congress and BJP are locked in intense campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. The voting will happen on May 12 while the counting will take place at May 15.

(With PTI inputs)