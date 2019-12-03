Jharkhand Assembly Election: PM Modi rakes up Article 370 at rally, says ‘only BJP can solve complicated problems’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 3, attacked the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Indian National Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging that they follow politics of "deception" while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in service of people.

The prime minister addressed two public meetings in Khunti and Jamshedpur. These rallies came before the second phase of the Legislative Assembly elections on December 7.

The day’s second rally in Jamshedpur was seen as key for Chief Minister Raghubar Das’ fight to retain the Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency.

Also read: CM Raghubar Das faces ex-Cabinet colleague Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur East

Addressing the day’s first rally in Khunti, PM Modi said the people of Jharkhand have faith that BJP alone can ensure the state's development. He also lauded the Das-led government for "breaking the back" of naxalism in the state.

PM Modi rakes up Article 370

PM Modi accused the Congress of delaying resolution of the Kashmir problem and the Ayodhya land dispute case.

"We ensured peaceful settlement of the Ayodhya dispute after the Congress kept it hanging fire for decades. Article 370 is gone from Jammu and Kashmir and an Adivasi Lt. Governor has been entrusted with the task of taking the newly created union territories forward on the path of development," PM Modi said.

Reaching out to the tribal electorate, PM Modi said, "Lord Ram left Ayodhya as a prince but returned as 'Maryada Purushottam' 14 years later as he spent time with Adivasis in forests." Jharkhand is a tribal-dominated state.

Speaking at the Jamshedpur rally, the PM said people working in unorganised sectors were the biggest beneficiaries of schemes launched by the BJP government. “Only BJP can solve Jharkhand’s complicated problems,” he added.

PM Modi hailed Jharkhand as being the ‘Gangotri’ of India’s revolutionary projects. The prime minister pointed out that the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana (PMKMY) and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) project, among others, were launched from Jharkhand.

Highlighting BJP’s “double engine” government at the Centre and in the state, PM Modi said infrastructure and transportation projects had taken off quickly in the last five years, in Jharkhand.

The prime minister said Congress and its allies had allocated Rs 2,000 crore for rail infrastructure in Jharkhand in five years of their government. “But during the BJP government, Jharkhand has received more than five times i.e. Rs 10,000 crore in the last five years,” PM Modi added.

“When infrastructure improves and the government is stable, the state will attract more investment. The BJP government here has tried to bring in more investment so that youth can get jobs here. Jharkhand has tremendous potential when it comes to the textile industry, besides steel and allied activities,” he added.