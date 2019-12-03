App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand Assembly Election | PM Modi attacks JMM-Congress alliance, says it follows politics of deception

Addressing an election rally in Khunti on the second leg of his campaign for the assembly polls, Modi said People of Jharkhand have faith that BJP alone can ensure the state's development.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging it followed the politics of "deception" while the BJP believed in service of people.

Addressing an election rally in Khunti on the second leg of his campaign for the assembly polls, Modi said People of Jharkhand have faith that BJP alone can ensure the state's development.

He accused the Congress of delaying resolution of the vexed Kashmir problem and the Ayodhya dispute.

"We ensured peaceful settlement of the Ayodhya dispute after the Congress kept it hanging fire for decades. Article 370 is gone from Jammu and Kashmir and an Adivasi Lt Governor has been entrusted with the task of taking the newly created union territories forward on the path of development," he said.

Reaching out to the vast tribal electorate, the prime minister said,"Lord Ram left Ayodhya as a prince but returned as 'Maryada Purushottam' 14 years later as he spent time with Adivasis in forests."

He also lauded the Raghubar Das government for "breaking the back" of naxalism in the state.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Congress #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #JMM #Narendra Modi #Politics

