Haryana Assembly Election: Average assets of re-contesting MLAs grow by Rs 3.6 crore in last 5 years

Assets of Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu increased by Rs 93.04 crore in five years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. In the self-sworn affidavit submitted ahead of the state assembly election, the re-contesting MLA has declared that his assets have increased from Rs 77.40 crore in 2014 to Rs 170.45 crore in 2019, according to a report issued by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report has analysed assets of re-contesting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Haryana. There are 63 sitting MLAs who are contesting in the assembly polls in 2019. However, the report has compared assets of 62 re-contesting MLAs on the basis of their self-sworn affidavits. One legislature was not analysed due to unclear/incomplete affidavit uploaded on the Election Commission of India website at the time of making the report.

As per the analysis, the average asset growth for these 62 re- contesting MLAs is Rs 3.62 crore in a period between the Haryana Assembly elections of 2014 and 2019. This makes an average growth of 32 percent in five years.

Captain Abhimanyu leads the list, followed by Naina Singh, the leader who had contested the state elections with Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in 2014, and has now switched to Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Her assets have increased by Rs 31.52 crore, from Rs 60.26 crore in 2014 to Rs 91.78 crore in 2019.

After Singh, Kuldeep Bishnoi has declared the most growth in assets in five years. According to the ADR report, his assets have risen by Rs 25.41 crore, from Rs 80.12 crore in 2014 to Rs 105.54 crore in 2019. INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala is next to Bishnoi with an increase of Rs 23.40 crores in his assets, which have increased from Rs 43.13 crore in 2014 to Rs 66.61 crore in 2019.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) communication in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is eyeing a hat-trick from his stronghold of Kaithal in the October 21 election, holds the fifth position among re-contesting MLAs whose assets have increased the most in last five years. In this period, the assets of Surjewala have risen by Rs 7.94 crore, from Rs 4.59 crore to Rs 12.53 crore, the report added.