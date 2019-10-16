Haryana Assembly Election: 481 crorepati candidates, 117 with criminal cases in the fray

Poll campaign is reaching its peak in Haryana as the state is inching closer to the Assembly election scheduled on October 21. A total of 74 political parties are contesting the elections in 2019, nearly twice the number of parties than in 2014 when 43 parties contested against each other, according to a report issued by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

From the 74 parties, as many as 1,169 candidates are fighting the ballot battle to enter the 90-seat assembly this year.

Before the voters turn up to the polling booths and cast their votes, here is a detailed look at criminal cases, financial background and other details of candidates on the basis of a survey report by ADR.

The report analyses 1,138 out of 1,169 candidates on the basis of disclosures made in their election affidavit. Out of all 1,138 candidates analysed, 279 are from national parties, 145 are from state parties, 369 are from registered unrecognized parties and 376 candidates are contesting independently.

The report does not analyse 31 candidates as their affidavits were either badly scanned or not uploaded entirely on the website of the Election Commission of India. Take a look:

Criminal background

Out of all candidates analyzed, 117 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. This makes 10 percent of all the contenders.

Going party-wise, 13 (15%) out of 87 candidates analysed from Indian National Congress (INC), 12 (14%) out of 86 candidates analysed from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 10 (11%) out of 87 candidates analysed from Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), 7 (9%) out of 80 candidates analysed from Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and 3 (3%) out of 89 candidates analysed from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have declared criminal cases in their affidavits.

Red Alert Constituencies: There are 15 out of 90 constituencies which are Red Alert constituencies, which means these seats, at 17 percent, have three or more candidates with criminal cases against them.

2014 vs 2019: The percentage of candidates with declared criminal cases has been increased from seven percent in 2014 to 10 percent in 2019.

Financial background

Out of the 1,138 candidates analysed, 481 are crorepatis, which means 42 percent of contenders have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

Going party-wise, 79 (91%) out of 87 candidates analysed from INC, 79(89%) out of 89 candidates analysed from BJP, 62 (71%) out of 87 candidates analysed from JJP, 50 (63%) out of 80 candidates analysed from INLD and 34 (40%) out of 86 candidates analysed from BSP are crorepatis.

2014 vs 2019: The percentage of crorepati candidates remained the same in 2014 and 2019 Assembly polls.

Education