App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 10:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

EC under pressure not to act on complaints on EVMs: Siddaramaiah

He said the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are not tamper-proof and Voter Verified Paper Trail (VVPATs) machines are not without their flaws either, he said adding that the Congress will bring back ballot paper if voted to power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that the Election Commission(EC) is under "pressure" from the Modi government to not take action on complaints of political parties over alleged EVM tampering and their demand for re-introduction of ballot paper.

He said the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are not tamper-proof and Voter Verified Paper Trail (VVPATs) machines are not without their flaws either, he said adding that the Congress will bring back ballot paper if voted to power.

Alleging that EVMs were rigged during the 2014 general elections, Siddaramaiah said it could happen this time but "not all EVMs can be tampered with" and therefore, it would be impossible for the BJP to get a majority at national level in the current elections.

His remarks came after the opposition launched a united attack on the EC over the use of EVMs and demanded 50 per cent of the machines be verified against VVPAT slips. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu complained about EVM malfunction during April 11 polling and demanded re-election on 150 assembly seats.

related news

"All political parties met the Election Commission several times and raised concern about EVMs but it did not act on the complaints. I think the EC is under pressure from the Modi government," Siddaramaiah told PTI in an exclusive interview.

The Supreme Court's order to verify five EVMs with VVPAT slips is nothing but "patch work" and even the demand to match 50 per cent EVMs with VVPATs will not help, he said, and endorsed that the only solution was to go back to the ballot paper system like other countries, he said.

Many countries have gone back to ballot papers as they find it to be a more reliable and secure way of conducting elections. Netherlands, Ireland, Germany and Italy have stopped use of EVMs due to security concerns, he added.

Asked if the time has come to re-assess the way EC officials are selected for conducting fair elections, Siddaramaiah said, "For this, the Constitution has to be amended. The Constitution emphasises on conducting 'free and fair' elections and the the EC should fair and unbiased."

The Congress leader said that he was not "scared" of rigging of EVMs in the state as he doubted the possibility of hacking all machines.

"They cannot tamper all EVMs, it is done selectively. I don't think BJP will get the majority," he said, and added, "People will definitely teach them a lesson."

Asked if the Congress will re-introduce ballot papers if it comes to power, he said, "Of course, we will do it 100 per cent. EVMs will go, ballot paper will be introduced."

Ballot papers need to be re-introduced as there are continuous challenges to the fairness of the election process that would undermine the trust of the general public as well as the candidates in the EC's impartiality.

"I feel we should go back to ballot paper system. All this patch-up work will not work. If it is not happening this time, it should happen at least in future," he said.

The ruling party should abide by the provisions of the Constitution and Representation of People's Act. "If it is not abiding with the rule of the law, then it does not have business to continue in the power," he added.

Karnataka will vote in the 2nd and 3rd phases of polling on April 18 and April 23 respectively.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 10:14 am

tags #EVM #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Siddaramaiah.

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the selfie queen

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Saand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

Exclusive: How Kalank killed an Avengers movie marathon for fans

Rahul Dravid, Karnataka's Election Commission poster boy fails to vote

Jet Airways' Shares Tank Ahead of Board Meeting, Aviation Minister Cal ...

With Saree Stuck in Delhi Metro Door, Woman Gets Dragged on Platform

Sharad Malhotra to Tie the Knot with Ripci Bhatia on April 20, See His ...

Ariana Grande Paid a Cool USD 8 Million for Last-Minute Performance at ...

Arjun Kapoor and His Team of Unlikely Heroes are Set to Nail India's M ...

Salman Khan's Young Retro Avatar in New 'Bharat' Poster is Whistle-wor ...

Nifty, Sensex Hit Record Highs; ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Lead

I-T Raids Continue in Karnataka, with Dozen Locations Searched on Tax ...

Tiger Woods to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom From President Tr ...

Not only Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, 36 businessmen fled from country ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Silchar Lok Sabha Elections: It’s advantage Modi in Assam’s Citize ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex hits record high, bank stocks lead

Polycab India shares list at 18% premium over issue price

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Gulbarg massacre survivor to contest against Amit Shah in Gandhinagar; ...

Marvel movies marathon — From Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching a ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 11: Economic, political sh ...

IMD’s ‘good news’ for farmers vs Skymet’s warning of deficient ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Premier League: Arsenal clinch narrow win over 10-man Watford thanks t ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok ban: Govt asks Google, Apple to remove app from Play Store and ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.