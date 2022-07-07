English
    Dilip Ghosh's derogatory comments ont Mamata triggers row, TMC seeks action against BJP leader

    PTI
    July 07, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
    File image: West Bengal BJP unit chief Dilip Ghosh

    Voicing outrage over the alleged unsavoury comments of BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a programme of a leading media group, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has demanded his arrest. During an interaction at the ’India Today East Conclave’, Ghosh had allegedly made some derogatory remarks about Banerjee’s family.

    He also made comments against the chief minister, referring to her "Banglar Meye" (Daughter of Bengal) campaign during the last assembly polls in Bengal and her later visit to Goa where she had claimed her affinity with the coastal state.

    Expressing shock over the utterances of the former state BJP president, the Diamond Harbour Trinamool Congress MP on Wednesday tweeted, "Outrageous. PM @narendramodi, it is about time to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how @BJP4India leaders talk about the only sitting woman Chief Minister of the nation?”

    Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in a video expressed shock that such crass words can be used by a political personality against a woman, who happens to be the only female chief minister in the country.

    Dastidar said she was wearing a black badge in protest against the "misogynistic” comment by Ghosh and demanding action against him. State BJP leaders could not be contacted for reaction.
    PTI
    Tags: #Dilip Ghosh #India Today Conclave #Mamata Banerjee #Trinamool Congress
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 12:17 pm
