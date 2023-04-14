Delhi liquor policy case: CBI summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on April 16

File image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16, for questioning in the case related to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy introduced by his government.

The summon has been issued to Kejriwal nearly two months after Manish Sisodia, who was then serving as the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested in connection to the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital was accused of introducing the policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured by certain dealers, who had allegedly paid bribes for it. The ruling AAP has strongly denied the charge.

Along with Sisodia, others arrested in the case include businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally.

While the CBI was yet to formally name Kejriwal in the chargesheet, the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has described the AAP chief as one the "kingpins" in the alleged scam.

"What is the relation between Arvind Kejriwal and Vijay Nair? Was Nair present when the excise policy was designed? The main accused may be Sisodia but the kingpin is Kejriwal," senior BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The contentious excise policy was implemented from November 17, 2021 and discontinued on August 31, 2022. The withdrawal came shortly after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena red-flagged the alleged irregularities, and recommended a CBI probe.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)