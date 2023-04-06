Delhi HC issues notice to CBI in Manish Sisodia's bail plea

Delhi High Court issues notice

The Delhi High Court on April 6, issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the bail plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.

The court has asked CBI to file its response to Sisodia's plea within two weeks. The case will now come up for a hearing on April 20.

On March 31, a Delhi court rejected Sisodia's bail plea, which he has now challenged before the High Court.

Special Judge M K Nagpal, who had reserved an order on the AAP leader's bail plea on March 24, said he was not inclined to release him at this stage.

"Thus, it is clear from the above discussion that the applicant had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of objectives of the said conspiracy... Thus, as per allegations made by the prosecution and the evidence collected in support thereof so far, the applicant can prima facie be held to be the architect of the said criminal conspiracy," the judge said.

"... This court is not inclined to release the applicant on bail at this stage of investigation of the case as his release may adversely affect the ongoing investigation and will also seriously hamper the progress thereof. Therefore, this bail application filed on behalf of the applicant is being dismissed," the judge said in his 34-page order.

The agency on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

On March 9, the ED arrested Sisodia at Tihar jail, where he was lodged in connection with a separate case being probed by the CBI.