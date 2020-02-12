App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Election Result: Why did Twitter 'raise a biryani' to AAP's resounding victory?

Three days ahead of the polls, Malviya had put up a picture from his Twitter handle with a caption that read: “Proof of Biryani being distributed at Shaheen Bagh!”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: flickr
Image: flickr

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on February 11 witnessed a resounding victory in the Delhi elections, winning 62 of the total 70 Assembly seats. The remaining eight seats went to the BJP, while the Congress won nothing.

Even as the counting of votes was underway, trends from the Election Commission had made it amply clear that the Kejriwal’s AAP would be coming to power for a second term. In view of their handsome victory, AAP leaders and party cadre celebrated with cake-cutting, road-shows, paying obeisance, singing and dancing.

However, the Twitterati celebrated in an odd fashion – savouring biryani. Hours after the victory for the ruling party was clear, Twitter users – supporters and activists – and various journalists put up pictures of them having biryani, non-vegetarian and vegetarian (yes, it’s a delicacy too), from their handles.

Close

While some may find this odd, those following the run-up to the polls could probably guess the innuendo.

related news

Weeks ahead of Delhi elections, several BJP leaders was seen making polarised remarks about Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti- Citizenship Act protests. The Muslim-dominated area has seen a peaceful sit-in, led mostly by women and children, who have been sitting their resolutely for over 60 days demanding withdrawal of the contentious Citizenship Act and abandonment of a nation-wide NRC (National Register of Citizens).

Lashing out at anti-CAA protesters, BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra had stoked a controversy saying electoral battle in Delhi was akin to one between “India and Pakistan” and that AAP and Congress had made Shaheen Bagh a “mini Pakistan”.

Similarly, in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar had said people gathered at Shaheen Bagh were lured by biryani.

Earlier, BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya had accused Shaheen Bagh protesters with a similar charge, saying the protest is a sponsored one and people are being lured by biryani and other refreshments. For this, the protesters had even slapped a defamation suit on Malviya demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

In fact, three days ahead of the polls, Malviya had put up a picture from his Twitter handle with a caption that read: “Proof of Biryani being distributed at Shaheen Bagh!”

If a rather polarising campaign by the BJP is placed in context, pictures of people savouring biryani on Twitter will make much sense. In fact, biryani sales legit went up in the national capital after the results were announced.

Here is the Twitterati was up to:





Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 07:53 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Citizenship Act protest #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.