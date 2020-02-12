Delhi Election Result: Biryani sales spike in national capital after AAP victory

The victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections on February 11 spiked the sales of Biryani in the national capital, The Economic Times has reported.

According to the final figures released by the Election Commission, the AAP won 62 of the 70 seats with a total vote share of 53.57 percent. The BJP emerged victorious in the remaining eight seats, getting 38.51 percent of the total votes. The Congress could not manage any seat and ended with a 4.26 percent vote share.

As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party retained the power in Delhi, social media users flooded the Internet with posts of announcing celebrations with biryani.

The restaurant owners confirmed the publication that they had witnessed a higher uptake on their orders for biryani on February 11. Many restaurants also came up with promotional offers on the traditional rice-based delicacy to cash in on the sudden surge in demand, said the report.

This came as a response to comments of some senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, that AAP was serving biryani to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at Shaheen Bagh, the report suggested.

Yogi kept the protesters at Shaheen Bagh in crosshair at each rally and alleged that the AAP government had been supplying them "biryani", for which the Election Commission issued the firebrand BJP leader a notice.

AAP’s Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan trounced his BJP rival Braham Singh by a margin of 71,827 votes. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall under the Okhla constituency.

Sharvari (75) of Shaheen Bagh has told news agency PTI that Amanatullah is like their son and his victory is not by chance. “The AAP has understood the pulse of Delhi. Today we want to distribute biryani to all those politicians who called our protest politically motivated and accused us of eating sponsored biryani," added Sharvari.