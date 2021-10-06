Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks why political leaders stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged PM Narendra Modi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri and meet the family members of the farmers who were killed in the recent violence there. (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal asked Prime Minister Narendra why political leaders are being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri.

The central government is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ on one hand and on the other hand, political leaders are being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, said Kejriwal in a virtual address on October 6.

"What is so suspicious in Lakhimpur Kheri? Why are political leaders being stopped? The people are watching the actions. The government should act fast to bring the culprits under law," he said.



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी, लखीमपुर घटना को लेकर आज सारा देश न्याय की उम्मीद कर रहा है | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/oQY4s80KQb

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2021

Many leaders of different political parties have been stopped on their way to Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest on October 3. Four of the dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers. The others were BJP workers and a driver who were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters. The political leaders said that they were going to meet the families of the victims.

“Why are the accused who ran over farmers being shielded from punishment? It appears as if the entire system is engaged in saving those who are behind the incident,” said Kejriwal.

He urged PM Modi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri and meet the family members of the farmers who were killed in the recent violence there.

AAP claimed that its MP Sanjay Singh and some other party leaders were arrested while trying to go to Lakhimpur Kheri on October 5 to meet the kin of deceased farmers.

The AAP in a tweet claimed that Singh was arrested along with other leaders. "Sanjay Singh was in custody in Biswan for 43 hours," the party claimed and added that its workers took out a demonstration in Sitapur's Biswan demanding justice for the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Kejriwal also demanded the removal of the arrested and removal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra from the post.

The opposition parties have alleged the involvement of the Union Minister’s son Ashish Mishra in the killing of farmers. The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against him but no arrest has been made so far. Ashish Mishra alias Monu was sitting in the car that mowed down protesting farmers and he also opened fire at them, according to the FIR lodged by the UP Police.